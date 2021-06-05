https://beckernews.com/new-heads-up-wuhan-lab-research-newly-released-fauci-email-reveals-even-more-funding-than-he-told-congress-39522/

Dr. Anthony Fauci may rest safe that the Biden administration won’t fire him for misleading the public during the COVID-19 response.

But newly released emails further establish that the top Biden COVID adviser has an established track record of hiding the activities of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and covering up its relationship with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which a growing number of experts believe is a plausible source of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, Judicial Watch obtained via a FOIA request internal emails and documents that establish that U.S. funding of the Wuhan laboratory was substantially more than what was disclosed to Congress.

On April 21, 2020, an email from Chase Crawford at NIH/NIAID raised a red flag about Wuhan funding declining in 2019.

“NIAID recived the below follow-up question from minority staff to the House Labor-HHS Appropriations Subcommittee regarding the funding level for the EcoHealth ALliance project subaward to Wuhan Institute of Virology in FY 2019 (complete funding history below signature line.)

Also included is the called-out question: “Do we know why the subaward amount for Wuhan Institute of Virology went down in 2019? Just random fluctuation?”

The funding from the NIAID to the Wuhan Institute of Virology for “Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence” for various years, all through the group run by Peter Daszak called “EcoHealth Alliance,” is shown below:

The Department of Health and Human Services figures show a Fiscal Years 2014-2019 total amount of $826,277, which is more than $200,000 above the rough $600,000 that Dr. Fauci gave to the U.S. Senate last month.

“We had a modest collaboration with very respectable Chinese scientists who were world experts on coronavirus, and we did that through a sub-grant from a larger grant to EcoHealth,” Fauci earlier said of the funding.

‘The larger grant was about $600,000 over a period of five years. So it was a modest amount. The purpose of it was to study the animal-human interface, to do surveillance and to determine if these bat viruses were even capable of’ infecting humans,” he claimed.

On Friday, Judicial Watch described the findings in over 280 pages of documents from the Department of Health and Human Services, many of them which had been prior redacted.

“The records include a chart of NIAID funding to the Wuhan Institute of Virology sent on April 21, 2020, by NIAID’s Chase Crawford to Principal Deputy Director Hugh Auchincloss and other NIAID officials,” the non-profit legal watchdog said. “The agency funds directed to the Wuhan Institute of Virology between the years 2014-2019 total $826,277. All of the projects listed in the chart are titled ‘Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence’.”

One uncovered email in particular shows the high stakes importance of the research to the NIAID and NIH scientists.

“In an April 15, 2020 email marked ‘high’ importance, Principal Deputy Director of NIH Lawrence Tabak emailed Fauci, NIH Director Francis Collins, and other NIH officials with the subject line: ‘HEADS UP: Wuhan lab research’:”

“Tabak: WH has strongly embraced concerns raised by Congressman Gaetz who is publicly criticizing HHS/NIH for funding the Wuhan laboratory’s bat research,” the email said. “Here’s this quote from another article: ‘I’m disgusted to learn that for years the US government has been funding dangerous and cruel animal experiments at the Wuhan Institute, which may have contributed to the global spread of coronavirus, and research at other labs in China that have virtually no oversight from US authorities’.” [Emphasis in original]

On Friday, a swelling number of Congressional members expressed their desire that Dr. Fauci appear before their committees to face fresh questions about his research.

“House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., who serves as the top Republican on the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, and House Oversight Committee Ranking Member James Comer penned a letter to Democratic leaders on their committees demanding Fauci appear before their committees to testify on the origins of Covid-19,” Fox News reported.

“The emails contain new evidence regarding the origins of COVID-19, including the possibility it leaked from a U.S. taxpayer-funded laboratory,” they argued in the letter.

The lawmakers also insisted on seeing “unredacted versions of all of Dr. Fauci’s recently released emails.”

“Your continued inaction while facing mounting evidence of the CCP’s malicious conduct is concerning,” they added.

On Friday, Senator Josh Hawley called for Fauci to resign and a commission to be set up to investigate COVID-19’s origins.

“U.S. Senator Josh Hawley called for Dr. Fauci’s resignation following the release of his emails and recent investigative reporting regarding the origins of COVID-19,” the Hawley press office said in a release.

“Sen. Hawley also called for a full investigation into the origins of COVID-19, including determining the NIAID’s involvement in funding research at the Wuhan Institute for Virology,” the release added.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a vehement critic of the administration who has even formally called for Biden’s impeachment, demanded that Fauci be outright fired.

“We remain convinced that Dr. Fauci misled the American public regarding the origins, transmission, and mortality of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Greene argued in a letter shared with Washington Secrets. “Not only his private correspondence, but his ongoing contradictory advice on the use of masks, vaccines, and social distancing and isolation demonstrates either incompetence or deception.”

Senator Rand Paul, who has often proven Fauci’s most astute and persistent critic on Capitol Hill, has pressed Fauci on the stand about everything from “mask theater” to U.S. taxpayers funding risky coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

He had a simple reaction to the Fauci email releases.

Can’t wait to see the media try to spin the Fauci FOIA emails. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 2, 2021

“Told you,” Senator Paul said with the hashtag “firefauci.” He added, “Can’t wait to see the media try to spin the Fauci FOIA emails.”

