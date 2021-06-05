https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/05/heres-anderson-cooper-calling-the-capitol-riot-the-worst-single-act-of-political-violence-since-the-civil-war/

The video comes from “Anderson Cooper 360º” but the pull quote is courtesy of CNN’s Brian Stelter, who apparently wanted to highlight the fact that Donald Trump was crying about being banned from social media 150 days after “the worst single act of political violence since the Civil War.”

The worst single act of political violence since the Civil War, and the FBI reported that it hadn’t recovered a single gun. We’re not siding with the people who stormed the Capitol, but we do get the feeling a lot of people are politically invested in painting January 6 as the near-death of democracy — enough so they were angered to learn that a Capitol Police officer died of natural causes, depriving them of a casualty.

It’s obvious, but ask yourself why the folks at CNN need you to believe January 6 was the worst act of political violence since the Civil War.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...