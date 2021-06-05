https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/05/heres-anderson-cooper-calling-the-capitol-riot-the-worst-single-act-of-political-violence-since-the-civil-war/

The video comes from “Anderson Cooper 360º” but the pull quote is courtesy of CNN’s Brian Stelter, who apparently wanted to highlight the fact that Donald Trump was crying about being banned from social media 150 days after “the worst single act of political violence since the Civil War.”

“150 days since the worst single act of political violence since the Civil War, and the man who incited it is crying about being kept off social media.” pic.twitter.com/kUjLJGH6HP — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 5, 2021

The worst single act of political violence since the Civil War, and the FBI reported that it hadn’t recovered a single gun. We’re not siding with the people who stormed the Capitol, but we do get the feeling a lot of people are politically invested in painting January 6 as the near-death of democracy — enough so they were angered to learn that a Capitol Police officer died of natural causes, depriving them of a casualty.

Maybe read a book. Even a magazine. Hell, children’s placemats might even be more solid sources of history than you idiots. — Social Distance Champion (@realchrishynes) June 5, 2021

Garfield, McKinley, and Kennedy were assassinated. Theodore Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan were almost assassinated. The Capitol riot was bad. Why do you guys feel the need to keep lying about it? — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 5, 2021

Brian and Anderson… it’s really not necessary to publicly demonstrate your ignorance of history on a daily basis. Good lord. — Lady L. North (@LadyLNorth) June 5, 2021

Shame on you and @andersoncooper. You both know that you’re lying sell-outs. — Leslie… will not comply ن (@LADowd) June 5, 2021

Even 9/11 doesn’t exist if it doesn’t fit your narrative

Not to mention the many political assassinations we’ve seen, of both Democrats and Republicans. The battle is won when the average American regards a corporate journalist exactly as they regard a tobacco executive. — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) June 5, 2021

I’m sure the people of OKC appreciate your insight. — Chris Field (@ChrisMField) June 5, 2021

Come on, bro. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) June 5, 2021

So… The Maine, The Lusitania, Pearl Harbor, Ruby Ridge, Waco, The Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building, 9/11 weren’t politically motivated? On the bright side, it’s nice to see Operation Mockingbird is alive and kicking. — Sir Tim of the Tunnels (@SirTimTunnels) June 5, 2021

Someone actually set off a bomb in the Senate building in the 80s trying to kill Republicans as well as someone trying to shoot up an entire baseball field of Republicans. I think we can all agree that every single one was bad, but you elevating one over the other is telling. — Corey (@greensandfrways) June 5, 2021

Acts of political violence since the Civil War include (but are not limited to) four assassinated presidents. But this is worse? — Jay Hill (@jchillcpa) June 5, 2021

Apparently, @CNN has never heard of how JFK, RFK, and Martin Luther King died. — Bonnie🥟 (@ForagingForever) June 5, 2021

Blowing the President’s brains out in Dallas is significantly worse. But whatever gets the clicks. — JRP (@JRPSD) June 5, 2021

The Republican baseball team would like to have a word… — Will 🇺🇸🇻🇦🍀🦅 (@WJK184) June 5, 2021

This is real tweet lmao — architechnology (@FIRChristian) June 5, 2021

In 1954, 4 Puerto Rico protesters opened fire from the gallery in the House of Representatives. Wounding 5 Congressmen, I would say they that was far worse than Jan 6. But CNN likes to write its own version of History. — Ralph Miller (@ralph_spud79) June 5, 2021

1954 Capitol attack/shooting … do we not remember this? 5 US Congressmen were shot. — King Moonracer (aka: Enrico Pallazzo) (@cdiasmd) June 5, 2021

Not even close, dude. Holy heck. 😬 — W. Trevor Manning ن (@Kardea) June 5, 2021

I mean the definition of “political” violence can be quibbled with, but this was probably a stupid statement to make a few days after the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Massacre. — Nick Pappas (@NickAPappas) June 5, 2021

25 American people died during the summer riots. Retired Captain David Dorn murdered on live television. Billions of dollars in losses. Hundreds of small business burnt to the ground never to reopen again. Are you kidding me? What officer shot Ashli Babbit? @CNN @andersoncooper — Christopher Fusaro (@FusaCmee) June 5, 2021

How do you people keep your jobs. I’ll just say you people deserve whatever happens to you — Regular Dude (@JustinC27) June 5, 2021

Hard hitting journalism here folks — CHEETOS🎃 (@_CHEETOSx) June 5, 2021

So what @andersoncooper is basically saying is that a few hundred morons wielding flag poles are worse than the holodomor, gulags, concentration camps, & so many other horrors. Just awful reporting, & absolutely shameless with your little quips “was crying about no social media” — Mark Howser (@MarkHowser) June 5, 2021

Brian it was worse than everything, including the Holocaust — Kyle Thom. (@kyletho88) June 5, 2021

JFK was literally shot in the head for existing — me (@Tuckpoint0) June 5, 2021

You are not serious people. This is beyond absurd to say this. — Jason Grose (@jgrosebb) June 5, 2021

CNN is not a news organization anymore. In 2020, CNN described rioting in Wisconsin as “mostly peaceful” while buildings burned. Yellow journalism common on CNN now. #unethicaljournalism #yellowjournalism #sensationalism pic.twitter.com/upi0Zydt9E — Ken Zimmern (@KenZimmern) June 5, 2021

Please forgive Brian for his ignorance. As recently as 9/11/01, he was still in high school. He also has not lived through the assassinations (and attempts) of presidents and other political leaders (MLK, JFK, et al.). Someone at CNN should at least clue him in. — Nilla Mano (@AlanMolin34) June 5, 2021

No words anymore for how low the liberals will go to push their narrative. — Peter Mailander (@PeterMailander) June 5, 2021

CNN would like you to know that literally murdering presidents, blowing up children for a political ideology, and shooting Congressional members is not as bad as a riot at the Capitol that killed no one and resulted in lots of selfies. The stupid is painful. https://t.co/JICJIedliY — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 5, 2021

Funny how they say it with a straight face. No cognitive dissonance whatsoever. — Above the fray (@carpeffingdiem) June 5, 2021

Didn’t someone plant a bomb in the Senate in the 80’s ? — Paul Schauder (@PSchauder) June 5, 2021

MSM going to keep pushing and pushing this narrative. That’s all they got left. They have gotten EVERYTHING wrong, have lost any resemblance of credibility and have become nothing more than bad reality TV. They’ve become a joke and they know it. — Gigi (@GigiAJLW) June 5, 2021

This is another reason why CNN’s rating have been tanking for MONTHS… no longer in the top five of “news” networks. #BlankieBoy @brianstelter needs to be taken out to the woodshed for being such a pissy little bitch. — JackForAmerica (@JackForNAFS) June 5, 2021

It’s obvious, but ask yourself why the folks at CNN need you to believe January 6 was the worst act of political violence since the Civil War.

