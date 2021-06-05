https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/06/05/house-speaker-donald-j-trump-n1452376

Should President Trump run for House of Representatives in 2022 in order to become speaker of the House?

Well, Steve Bannon floated the idea on Friday and radio host Wayne Allyn Root asked Trump outright about it on Friday.

And Trump didn’t dismiss the idea.

“That’s so interesting,” Trump said.

“Yeah, you know it’s very interesting,” Trump continued before mentioning that others have suggested he run for the U.S. Senate. “But you know what, your idea might be better. It’s very interesting.”

While the idea is certainly interesting (to use Trump’s words) it seems obvious to me that Trump would not be satisfied as a U.S. representative. For starters, being speaker of the House would be contingent on the GOP becoming the majority party. While there is a strong likelihood of that happening in 2022, the balance of power in Congress shifts a lot, and not having the power that comes with being speaker just doesn’t sound like something that would appeal to Trump.

Of course, the bigger question is whether Trump will run again in 2024—which I think is far more likely to happen than Trump running for the House or U.S. Senate—especially if audits in Arizona, Georgia, and potentially Pennsylvania prove him the legitimate winner of the 2020 election.

