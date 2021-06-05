http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/SWazan79d30/how-low-can-yale-sink.php

It is no wonder that Yale doesn’t want to risk having any independent members on its Board of Trustees. There are still quite a few sane alumni, and if they got to vote for a candidate of their choice, you never know what might happen.

This observation is prompted by the fact that on April 6, Yale’s School of Medicine sponsored a talk by a psychiatrist–God help us!–named Aruna Khilanani, on the topic “The Psychopathic Problem of the White Mind.” Bari Weiss has audio of the event and a transcript of an interview of Dr. Khilanani by a self-described liberal.

Dr. Khilanani is a hater who herself appears to be in need of some kind of treatment:

I had fantasies of unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way, burying their body, and wiping my bloody hands as I walked away relatively guiltless with a bounce in my step. Like I did the world a fucking favor.

***

We keep forgetting that directly talking [with whites] about race is a waste of our breath. We are asking a demented, violent predator who thinks that they are a saint or a superhero, to accept responsibility. It ain’t gonna happen. They have five holes in their brain.

The interview has to be read to be believed. A short excerpt:

It does seem like you generalize a lot about white people but also people of color. Why do you do that? What do you feel is a generalization? Like white people having a high level of guilt or not eating bread. That’s true for some people, for sure. But I eat bread. You asked me before, what is the unconscious? I think the unconscious is coming out right now between you and I [sic]. This idea that I’m the one that’s generalizing is, I think, a defensive reaction to my talking about whiteness. You feel put on the spot and so I’m the one that’s generalizing. So you don’t think that you are generalizing? This idea that I’m the one generalizing is actually defensive. Do I really believe on some level that every single white person is racist? No. Clearly. I have one percent left of that friend group. [In the lecture, Dr. Khilanani explains she has cut most of her white friends out of her life.] So no, I don’t. At the same time, I’m saying how it functions psychologically when someone says “You can’t say that,” and “Not all of us,” what you’re saying subconsciously is “I’m the exception to what you just said and you made me feel like I’m a racist and I don’t experience myself that way. I do not want to experience myself as a racist and I’m going to turn the tables on you and say you’re the racist because you’re generalizing and that’s what a racist does.”

The woman, to be blunt, is an idiot. Worse, a violently hateful idiot. But that isn’t a surprise; she notes that her “masters is in humanities and the focus is largely on critical theory.” “Critical theory” is more or less synonymous with racism.

What is remarkable is not that people like this exist, it is that they are now being sponsored and held up as admirable academics by Yale University. I am so old, I can remember when Yale was a respectable institution. No longer. And with no avenue for alumni to elect non-Leftists to the Board of Trustees, it is hard to see how Yale can recover from its current death spiral.

