As Twitchy reported earlier, a judge struck down California’s “assault weapons” ban on the sale of AR-15s and other popular rifles. “This is an average case about average guns used in average ways for average purposes,” the judge ruled.

Igor Volsky, executive director of Guns Down America, was compelled to thoroughly debunk the judge’s ruling in a 30-tweet thread. We’re going to give you the whole thing, because it’s entertaining, and it ends with a plea: “What is your plan for advancing life-saving measures during this period?”

There’s your first problem: “legitimate sports or recreational firearm.” Killing a home intruder with a gun could be considered a legitimate sport, we guess.

Are the gangs in California that different from the ones in Chicago? Because they use handguns.

“Nearly identical,” but different.

We’re really tempted to stop here, ’cause this is just stupid.

This was not the thorough debunking we thought it was going to be, and gun control is this guy’s job.

