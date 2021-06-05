https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/05/james-woods-gets-the-ball-rolling-with-memes-about-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-and-her-abuela/

As you probably read earlier on Twitchy, Matt Walsh personally attacked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez by starting a GoFundMe campaign for her grandmother in Puerto Rico, whose home still shows hurricane damage to the roof. We’ve since learned that someone “in the beneficiary’s family” has declined to accept the $100,000 raised to fix AOC’s abuela’s house.

You might remember that Walsh kicked things off by donating $499, “which happens to be the cost of a monthly lease payment for a Tesla.” James Woods posted a great meme, and there are more than a few out there.

This one’s great, too:

And this is classic:

Most accurate use of a #Meme in 2021. — αιявσяηє νєтєяαη™🦅 (@2ndAmend1791) June 5, 2021

Perfect. — Lisa McLaughlin 🇺🇸 (@lisam02184) June 5, 2021

Yes but she is entitled to the Tesla. — SWCM (@BThings42) June 5, 2021

Abuelas use unnecessary energy…a Tesla is better than abuela — Brandon Hoefler (@Brandon1915) June 5, 2021

People can now stop trying to troll on Twitter @MattWalshBlog has done it to perfection — Frito Bandito (@Murica97568219) June 5, 2021

The Independent calls Matt Walsh GoFundMe for AOC’s abuela a ‘personal attack’ (others volunteer to be similarly attacked) https://t.co/5CSpVJEJnd — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 5, 2021

