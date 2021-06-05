https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/05/james-woods-gets-the-ball-rolling-with-memes-about-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-and-her-abuela/

As you probably read earlier on Twitchy, Matt Walsh personally attacked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez by starting a GoFundMe campaign for her grandmother in Puerto Rico, whose home still shows hurricane damage to the roof. We’ve since learned that someone “in the beneficiary’s family” has declined to accept the $100,000 raised to fix AOC’s abuela’s house.

You might remember that Walsh kicked things off by donating $499, “which happens to be the cost of a monthly lease payment for a Tesla.” James Woods posted a great meme, and there are more than a few out there.

This one’s great, too:

And this is classic:

