https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/john-rahms-nightmare-leading-by-6-pga-tour-forces-him-to-withdraw-over-positive-covid-test/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Jon Rahm…with a 6 shot lead at Memorial…finds out AFTER HIS ROUND that he’s tested positive for COVID-19. That means he has to withdraw. As the leader by 6… Just unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/AqtqNA75kH — TJ Eckert (@TJEckertKTUL) June 5, 2021

Rahm finished his round a few minutes ago, leading the entire field by 6 strokes.

PGA Tour is now forcing him to withdraw from the tournament after testing positive, via the unreliable PCR scam, where as many as 96% are false positives.

After a hole in one during today’s round…