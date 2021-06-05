https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/john-rahms-nightmare-leading-by-6-pga-tour-forces-him-to-withdraw-over-positive-covid-test/

Posted by Kane on June 5, 2021 6:32 pm

Rahm finished his round a few minutes ago, leading the entire field by 6 strokes.

PGA Tour is now forcing him to withdraw from the tournament after testing positive.

After a hole in one during today’s round…

