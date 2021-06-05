https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/josh-hawley-calls-dr-fauci-resign-following-release-emails/

The release of Dr. Fauci’s emails has set off an avalanche of criticism.

They show not only that Fauci is a hypocrite, but that he seemed more interested in being a good bureaucrat than acting like a doctor during a pandemic.

Senator Rand Paul was one of the first to call for Fauci’s firing and now Josh Hawley is saying Fauci should resign.

Breitbart News reports:

TRENDING: Steve Bannon: Georgia Will Hold a Forensic Audit – Three Republican Senate Seats Are Coming Back after Full Forensic Audit Completed (VIDEO)

Sen. Josh Hawley Calls on Anthony Fauci to Resign Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) on Friday urged Dr. Anthony Fauci to resign as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and called for a full investigation into the origins of the coronavirus. “Anthony Fauci’s recently released emails and investigative reporting about #COVID19 origins are shocking. The time has come for Fauci to resign and for a full congressional investigation into the origins of #COVID19 – and into any and all efforts to prevent a full accounting,” Hawley wrote on social media.

See Hawley’s tweets below:

Anthony Fauci’s recently released emails and investigative reporting about #COVID19 origins are shocking. The time has come for Fauci to resign and for a full congressional investigation into the origins of #COVID19 – and into any and all efforts to prevent a full accounting — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) June 4, 2021

The public deserves to know if persons within the US govt tried to stop a full investigation into #COVID origins, as recently reported. And Congress must also find out to what extent Fauci’s NIAID was involved in financing research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) June 4, 2021

Lots of people agree.

Anthony Fauci, whom I refuse to refer to as “doctor”, betrayed America to help Democrats get Trump out of office. For that crime alone, no penalty is stiff enough.#FireFauci — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 3, 2021

Flip-Flop Fauci never missed a paycheck while the American people suffered. #FireFauci — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) June 4, 2021

600k dead

Best economy ever ruined

Trillions in bailouts

Mental health crisis in children#Fauci knew the risk and backed these experiments anyway. #firefauci Fauci backed coronavirus experiments ‘despite pandemic risk’ https://t.co/UT3YL5DV6z — Amber Smith (@AmberSmithUSA) May 29, 2021

Fauci should be made to answer a few questions under oath, as well.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

