https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/josh-hawley-calls-dr-fauci-resign-following-release-emails/

The release of Dr. Fauci’s emails has set off an avalanche of criticism.

They show not only that Fauci is a hypocrite, but that he seemed more interested in being a good bureaucrat than acting like a doctor during a pandemic.

Senator Rand Paul was one of the first to call for Fauci’s firing and now Josh Hawley is saying Fauci should resign.

Breitbart News reports:

TRENDING: Steve Bannon: Georgia Will Hold a Forensic Audit – Three Republican Senate Seats Are Coming Back after Full Forensic Audit Completed (VIDEO)

Sen. Josh Hawley Calls on Anthony Fauci to Resign

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) on Friday urged Dr. Anthony Fauci to resign as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and called for a full investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.

“Anthony Fauci’s recently released emails and investigative reporting about #COVID19 origins are shocking. The time has come for Fauci to resign and for a full congressional investigation into the origins of #COVID19 – and into any and all efforts to prevent a full accounting,” Hawley wrote on social media.

See Hawley’s tweets below:

Lots of people agree.

Fauci should be made to answer a few questions under oath, as well.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...