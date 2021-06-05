https://api.follow.it/track-rss-story-click/v3/QQ2IcBuYbv5VGZnNYy8mO7kdRKkm2PJP

It’s the first weekend in June, so it’s time for this month’s open thread. What’s on your mind?

Do you have a theory about the big nothingburger of the Pentagon’s non-report about UFOs?

Are your skimming through the Fauci emails that reveal (amongst other things) that he made his infamous mask flip-flop after meeting the Trilateral Commission?

Maybe you want to discuss this week’s Orwell reference: “Our Politics And The English Language“?

Or do you want to ponder the nature and characteristics of Paradigm Shifting Operations, as this Corbett Report listener has done in his detailed report on the subject?

Or maybe you just want to talk about the weather, recommend some truth music, trade basket weaving tips or generally retain your sanity in an increasingly insane world. Well, you’ve come to the right place.

Corbett Report users are encouraged to log in and and use the space below for discussion.

