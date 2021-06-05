https://www.newsmax.com/politics/ted-budd-lara-trump-north-carolina-senate/2021/06/05/id/1024052

In a North Carolina Republican Conference speech shocker, Lara Trump has announced she will not run for Senate in 2022, as she and former President Donald Trump officially made a surprised endorsement for Rep. Ted Budd, R-N.C.

“There is somebody in this room that I think is very special; somebody that I’ve worked with – always been with me,” Trump said, teasing the endorsement after Lara Trump just announced her intention not to run.

“A man that hasn’t been pushing me at all,” Trump continued, “unlike some of the others that are running that won’t win, they won’t win.

“And I’m going to do it now, because again, I don’t want a lot of people running and then they’re going to be disappointed, and in many cases they’re friends of mine. You know, they’re great people they’re thinking about running. They want to run. They wanted to wait frankly until Lara made her decision. She would have been tough. She would have been tough and she’s uh,very outstanding, but I think she did the right thing for her and for her family.

“But this gentleman is going to be your next senator. He’s going to be somebody that you’re going to be so proud of; he will fight like hell.”

“Ted Budd, please come up,” Trump added. “I am giving him my complete and total endorsement. We’re going to work with them. We’re going to campaign with him.

“You can’t pick people that have already lost two races, and do not stand for our values. So I’m going with congressman Ted Budd: complete and total endorsement. Come on up, Ted.”

Rep. Budd hailed the Trump endorsement over other Republican candidates in attendance.

“You fought for me in 2018,” Budd told the Trumps. “The Dems outspent me 2 to 1 in the worst Republican district. And with your help, Mr. President and Lara, you coming in to help we won in 2020, Lara. We fought together.

“You’re a heck of a teammate and you’d be a heck of a senator,” Budd continued, hailing Lara Trump, the former president’s daughter-in-law. “Mr. President, Lara, this means the world to me, thank you.

“We got a lot of hard work ahead, so let’s win this together, and let’s get back to making America Great Again.”

Lara Trump said her young children was a top reason she would be unable to give the race “100%.”

“Because of the values my parents instilled to me, they taught me that when you do something, you give 100%; that is the only way to operate,” Lara Trump said. “And because of my two kids, who are very young – 1 and 3, Carolina and Luke – it is going to be very hard for me to enter this Senate race right now.

“But I am saying no for now, not no forever.”

