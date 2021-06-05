http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/jN6wSE0lvC4/

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News Live,” Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) said that we need to know what was in the redacted portions of emails from White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci discussing the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Malliotakis said, “Well, as I was going through some of the reporting on this issue, you may have noticed that the actual parts that talk about the connection to the Wuhan lab have been redacted. So first and foremost, I think we need to know what was in that redacted email that Fauci sent as it relates to Wuhan. Now, he seems to be changing his tune, and now, certainly, is also calling for a formal investigation.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

