https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/05/matt-walsh-reports-that-somebody-in-the-beneficiarys-family-declined-to-accept-over-100000-raised-to-help-aocs-abuela/

As we told you yesterday, Matt Walsh announced that a GoFundMe had been set up to raise money to restore the ancestral home of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s abuela, who became a topic of discussion after AOC tweeted this earlier in the week:

People then let AOC know that she should be helping out rather than blaming Trump, but in the meantime the GoFundMe set up by Walsh raised over $100,000.

Now, however, the money will be refunded because somebody in AOC’s circle has declined to accept the donations:

As of now, AOC hasn’t tweeted about the GoFundMe effort, but it is no more.

Somehow this will all end up being Trump’s fault… again.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...