The Chinese Communist Party really hates people to know about the massacre at Tiananmen Square in 1989. The day after, the famous yet anonymous “tank man” showed the world what true courage looks like as he single-handedly blocked tanks for a while by standing in front of them.

Nobody knows for sure who the man was nor his fate, and the CCP pretends like he never existed. They have engaged in 32 years of massive censorship on the topic, and it appears that Microsoft was doing their bidding for a few hours yesterday, though they claim it was “accidental human error.”

Shane Huntley from Google’s Threat Analysis Group noticed:

I’d love to hear @BradSmi explanation on this. I know Microsoft censor for the CCP in China, but this search is from the US. pic.twitter.com/2k6xrwARfn — Shane Huntley (@ShaneHuntley) June 4, 2021

In a similar “accidental human error” made on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party, searches for “Tiananmen Square” in Bing produced scenic photos of the plaza while the same search produced pictures of the 1989 protests in Google Images as of Friday afternoon. The “error” had been corrected a few hours after many noticed and questioned it on social media.

According to The Daily Caller:

Bing is the third-largest search engine in China behind the Chinese-owned websites Baidu and Sogou, according to Statista. China has blocked a variety of American websites including Google from operating within its borders, but Bing isn’t among those sites, Business Insider reported in 2019. Microsoft has reportedly censored content for years at the behest of the Chinese government. The company has complied with the government’s authoritarian rules, which ban content that mentions the Tiananmen Square massacre, Taiwan being its own sovereign nation and the Dalai Lama on both Bing and LinkedIn, according to Wired, The Guardian and Business Insider.

Too many “American” companies do the bidding of the Chinese Communist Party. It’s long past time for Americans to abandon these proxies and get their information from companies that do not hate our nation.

