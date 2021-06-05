https://bigleaguepolitics.com/murders-rise-by-95-year-over-year-in-los-angeles-county-ca/

According to a report by Bill Melugin, a national correspondent at Fox News’ Los Angeles bureau, murders have surged by 95% over the course of the last year.

AWR Hawkins of Breitbart News noted, “L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva released numbers showing a 95 percent increase in murders, a 40 percent increase in grand theft auto, a 7.8 percent increase in rape, a 12.9 percent increase in aggravated assault, and a 22 percent increase in arson.”

California is one of America’s most anti-gun states. According to Guns & Ammo magazine’s recent Best States for Gun owners rankings, California is ranked at a putrid 47th place. Similarly, California received an abysmal mark of 50th place for its concealed carry laws which are very statist in nature.

Hawkins listed a number of California’s draconian gun control laws:

The state’s gun controls include a red flag law, universal background checks, a 10-day waiting period on firearm purchases, firearm registration requirements, an “assault weapons” ban, a limit on the number of guns a law-abiding citizen can purchase in a month, a “good cause” requirement for concealed carry permit issuance, a ban on K-12 teachers being armed for classroom defense, a ban on campus carry for self-defense, and numerous other controls.

Additionally, AWR Hawkins also pointed out that Los Angeles has a gun storage law on the books. Despite having this law and a litany of other statewide gun control laws, murders have increased by nearly 100% over the last year.

It’s clear that tough gun laws combined with soft-on-crime policies have turned Los Angeles into a safe space for criminals. Due to the fact that California is a veritable one-party state, one cannot expect much in terms of change regarding the Second Amendment.

The best course of action for disgruntled right-wingers would be to either move to a friendlier state or carve out sanctuary jurisdictions that do not comply with the state’s draconian laws. The solution to California’s problems will likely have to be brought about in an unconventional manner.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

