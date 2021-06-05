https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/557003-mike-lindells-lawyer-leaves-law-firm-a-day-after-filing-lawsuit

An attorney for MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has left the law firm he worked for one day after filing a suit on behalf his client against voting technology companies Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic.

Bloomberg News reported on Friday that attorney Alec Beck was not authorized by Barnes & Thornburg LLP to file the lawsuit in a Minnesota federal court.

In a statement shared with The Hill, the firm said it “became aware of the filing of the complaint which was done without receiving firm authorization pursuant to internal firm approval procedures.”

“The firm has withdrawn as local counsel in this matter and has ended the client relationship. The attorney representing the client in this matter is no longer with the firm,” the statement said.

In a court filing on Friday, Beck notified the court that he changed his firm affiliation.

“Obviously, there was a disagreement. The departure was amicable. Barnes & Thornburg is a great firm, and I have nothing bad to say about them,” Beck said in a statement to The Hill.

The suit alleges that Dominion and Smartmatic are using litigation to suppress evidence that their voting machines were manipulated to influence the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Dominion in February filed a $1.3 billion lawsuit against Lindell and his company MyPillow over pushing false claims about the 2020 presidential election. MyPillow filed a $1.6 billion countersuit in April.

Dominion has also filed multi-billion dollar lawsuits against Rudy GiulianiRudy GiulianiSwalwell attorneys say they’re having difficulty serving Brooks with lawsuit Federal judge to appoint special master to review materials seized from Giuliani Federal prosecutors probing if Ukraine meddled in 2020 election: NYT MORE and Sidney Powell for making similar claims, as well as Fox News.

Smartmatic has filed a $2.7 billion lawsuit against Fox News and some of its hosts, as well as Powell and Giuliani.

Fox has moved to dismiss both suits.

The complaint states that the companies are “uniting in a common purpose to use the litigation process to attempt to suppress the revelation and public discussion of these truths.”

The complaint, which was filled with quotes from George Orwell’s novel “1984,” alleges that Lindell stands to lose $2 billion from the litigation against him.

The Hill has reached out to Smartmatic and Dominion for comment.

