Posted by Kane on June 5, 2021 2:41 am

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New cellphone video released today showing a second perspective of the struggle between Malcolm Johnson and Kansas City police before he was fatally shot. Johnson grabbed an officer’s gun during the fracas, and that’s when the lead injections were administered, swiftly.

Local news report about the shooting



