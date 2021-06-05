https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/new-video-from-police-shooting/
The shooting of Malcolm Johnson on March 31 by the KCPD, captured on camera. Onlookers say he shot first. pic.twitter.com/NbYyFTtWyF
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 5, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New cellphone video released today showing a second perspective of the struggle between Malcolm Johnson and Kansas City police before he was fatally shot. Johnson grabbed an officer’s gun during the fracas, and that’s when the lead injections were administered, swiftly.
Local news report about the shooting