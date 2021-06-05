https://noqreport.com/2021/06/05/newsom-squirms-as-judge-strikes-down-calif-assault-weapons-ban/

AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli On Friday night, a federal judge struck down California’s decades-long ban on “assault weapons,” ruling that the ban violates the Second Amendment as understood under the precedents of District of Columbia v. Heller (2008) and United States v. Miller (1939).

“Under no level of heightened scrutiny can the law survive,” U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez wrote , claiming that the California statutes banning “assault weapons” are “arbitrary and capricious.” He issued a permanent injunction that takes effect in 30 days. Attorney General Rob Bonta (D-Calif.) announced he would appeal the decision.

Gov. Gavin Newsom claimed that the ruling “is a direct threat to public safety and innocent Californians.” The governor also cited one of the more colorful parts of the ruling, a comparison between a Swiss Army knife and an AR-15.

“Overturning CA’s assault weapon ban and comparing an AR-15 to a SWISS ARMY KNIFE is a disgusting slap in the face to those who have lost loved ones to gun violence,” Newsom tweeted. “This is a direct threat to public safety and innocent Californians. We won’t stand for it.” Overturning CA’s assault weapon ban and comparing an AR-15 to a SWISS ARMY KNIFE is a disgusting slap in […]

