America’s oil and gas industry has finally had enough of the Left’s vapid virtue signaling and hypocritical attacks on their products and livelihoods. They’re fighting back publicly.

In December, a group of oil and gas companies started a campaign to expose The North Face as the hypocritical virtue-signaling company it is after Houston-based Innovex Downhole Solutions’s coat order was rejected by North Face:

Each year, the company gets a Christmas gift for its employees. This year, it was supposed to be a North Face jacket with an Innovex logo, a company Innovex has ordered gear from in the past. The company providing the jackets said The North Face doesn’t want to support the oil and gas industry in the same way they’d reject the porn industry or tobacco industry. “They told us we did not meet their brand standards,” Anderson said. “We were separately informed that what that really meant is was that we were an oil and gas company.” The irony of The North Face denying service to an industry that provides its ability to make and sell its products isn’t lost, either.

Anderson didn’t take this rejection sitting down. He quickly responded to The North Face on its LinkedIn page with a 4-page letter describing how the oil and gas industry is significant in not only everyday life, but in nearly every aspect of The North Face’s products and activities. Anderson said his goal was to open a dialogue about the importance of petroleum–the oil and gas industry–in our lives. That dialogue continued this week when a group lead by Chris Wright, the CEO of Denver’s Liberty Oilfield Services, doubled-down in a big way by launching not only a social media campaign, but a new billboard campaign as well, reports The Daily Wire:

The campaign, titled “Thank you, North Face,” consists of seven billboards being erected around North Face’s parent company, VF Corporation in Denver, that say “That North Face puffer looks great on you. And it was made from fossil fuels.” Wright also recorded a video explaining North Face’s reliance on the oil and gas industry at thankyounorthface.com.

Here’s the video. It’s clever, it’s credible, and it’s convincing:

Frankly, it’s no mystery why these oil and gas industry titans have chosen now to push back so publicly against the Left’s attacks and claims that oil and gas are “bad.” The pushback comes at a time when the Biden administration is canceling U.S. pipelines while helping to finish Russian pipelines; suspending drilling leases in Alaska; and soaring gas prices.

Wright says he hopes the campaign will spark an honest conversation about the role fossil fuels play in the economy as well as climate change, which he says is real. And maybe driving by the billboards will give North Face employees a chance to reflect on how the oil and gas industry makes their lifestyle possible, from the jacket they wear to the kayak they took out last weekend.

My only question is, What has taken the gas and oil industry so long? That said, it’s fantastic to see them fighting back and I hope more companies and industries will soon do the same. The Left has had its say and it’s past time the Right stands up and says, “enough already, here’s the truth.”

I only wish I could have seen the faces of The North Face’s CEO and owners when they saw the billboards from their mass-produced vehicles on their way to their fossil-fuel cooled and lit offices.

