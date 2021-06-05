https://nationalfile.com/pastor-jesse-lee-peterson-calls-for-u-s-to-celebrate-white-history-month-instead-of-perverted-pride-month/

Pastor Jesse Lee Peterson appeared on the One America News network this week to discuss Christianity and morality, and infuriated left-wing activists on social media by stating that Americans should learn more about White history, and celebrate White history month instead of “so-called gay pride” during the summer.

“You know, I started the white history month in July. This is our fourth year coming up where we’re celebrating white history,” Peterson said. “And what I’ve noticed that in America, a country that was founded by white people and created by white people, one of the greatest country on this side of heaven. And so white people — invited all these other — allowed all this other stuff to happen but you can celebrate everything but white history. We must remember white history, because if it wasn’t for that, there would be no America.”

The pastor continued, “And so they got Black history, women history, Mexican history, so-called gay pride. What’s happy about being perverted? There’s nothing good about that, living in sin, right? And — but we celebrate — I don’t — but they celebrate that. But when it comes to white history they’re afraid to even mention white history. But we got to bring that back because that’s who made America great. We got to show our appreciation.”

OAN guest says people should celebrate “white history month” instead of “perverted” LGBTQ Pride, decries that people are “afraid to even mention white history” pic.twitter.com/6Ph4VVMVuS — Brennan Suen (@brennansuen) June 2, 2021

As National File previously reported, Peterson has celebrated White history month every year during the month of July:

Author, minister, and radio and television show host Jesse Lee Peterson announced on “The Jesse Lee Peterson” Show this week that he would he celebrating July as “White History Month” for the third consecutive year. “I’m looking at white people under attack, and they’re afraid to stand up for themselves,” Peterson said. “And there’s no real appreciation in America for white people who founded and created the greatest country on this side of heaven.” Peterson went on to reference the politically and racially motivated riots that have swept across the country, and the “children of destruction” who want to “destroy American history.” “And so I started White History Month, one to show my appreciation, two to encourage white people to speak up, and three to remind all generations of the history of America, and where we’ve come from,” he explained. The pastor went on to state that if racialized left-wing politics does not cease, the children of black people “will never know peace, unless they start to overcome this anger.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

