A new poll found that failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is the most influential commentator for Democrat aides.

It’s a sad statement on the state of the Democrat Party.

But there’s good news on the Republican side: the same poll found that among Republican staffers 87% say that Tucker Carlson is the most influential.

Punchbowl News reported:

This is our favorite: 87% of Republicans say Tucker Carlson is the most influential commentator for GOP aides. 86% of Democrats say Stacey Abrams is the most influential commentator for Dem aides.

Although she lost in 2018, Stacey Abrams continues to claim that “voter suppression” was responsible for her loss.

Ted Cruz called her out on this back in April.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported:

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) managed to get Stacey Abrams to admit that the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election was stolen. Sen. Cruz asked Abrams, “Yes or no, do you still maintain the 2018 election was stolen?” Abrams said the election ‘was stolen from the voters of Georgia.’ After her 2018 Election Loss, Abrams Claimed Voter Suppression. “I acknowledge that former Secretary of State Brian Kemp will be certified as the victor in the 2018 gubernatorial election,” Abrams stated in 2018. “But to watch an elected official who claims to represent the people in this state baldly pin his hopes for election on suppression of the people’s democratic right to vote has been truly appalling.”

Although she lost the bid for Governor Stacey Abrams says she has presidential aspirations.

The New York Post reported:

Voting rights activist Stacey Abrams wants to run for president someday, she said in an interview broadcast Sunday. “Do I hold it as an ambition? Absolutely,” Abrams said on “CBS Sunday Morning.”

Here is the full interview:

