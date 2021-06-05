https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pentagon-secretly-funneled-39-million-to-peter-daszak/

The majority of the DoD funding to #EcoHealth came from the DTRA, a US military branch with a mission to “counter and deter weapons of mass destruction and improvised threat networks”.https://t.co/FEnbSBBLRP — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 5, 2021

The Pentagon gave $39 million to a charity that funded controversial coronavirus research at a Chinese lab accused of being the source for Covid-19, federal data reveals. The news comes as the charity’s chief, British-born scientist Dr. Peter Daszak, was exposed in a conflict of interest and back-room campaign to discredit lab leak theories.

The charity, EcoHealth Alliance (EHA), has come under intense scrutiny after it emerged that it had been using federal grants to fund research into coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

Kennedy grills Fauci over investments in Wuhan and Peter Daszak





