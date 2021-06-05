https://djhjmedia.com/steven/police-shoot-felon-who-fired-on-them-and-the-rioters-go-shopping-and-setting-fires/

The message we seem to be getting from BLM is that you cannot shoot a Black man for any reason including self-defense. Police are expected to take a hit for the team and then hope they survive. BLM is not an organization to let a good shooting going to waste. They rush out and shop at their favorite stores when they are closed before burning them to the ground.

On Thursday the police tried to arrest 32-year-old Winston Boogie Smith, a wanted felon with a rap sheet about as long as the Mississippi River. He pulled out a gun and fired at the officers, who responded by firing back and killing Smith. On Friday night, BLM went wild looting stores and then burning them. You have to wonder whether BLM decides to riot on the merits of the shooting or whether they need a new stereo or big-screen television.

Liquor store currently being looted with people trying to take an ATM too.#BrooklynCenter pic.twitter.com/9kYP5h8jRg — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) April 12, 2021

The marshal’s Service put out a statement saying that Smith was in his car when police approached him to put him under arrest for previous crimes. Smith produced a pistol and fired at least one shot. At that point the two deputies opened fire, killing Smith. BLM will insist they be prosecuted for murder but I think neither one will face any court action.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported that investigators found a gun and a spent cartridge in the car, backing up the stories of the deputies. If you want more riots, more looted buildings, more fires, and more assaults keep voting for Democrats who give BLM and antifa cover.

Following the shooting on Thursday, rioters marched in the streets, set fires, and began vandalizing and looting businesses, the AP reported. Police arrested nine people on charges following the night of violent activity.

Independent journalist Brendan Gutenschwager tweeted a video showing multiple fires set by rioters on Friday night.

Thick smoke in the air as dumpsters burned at Hennepin & Lake Street in Minneapolis this Friday night pic.twitter.com/Z9LdrV6mLZ — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) June 5, 2021

Police left and now the fires are being set. pic.twitter.com/yM1kKVmZcc — Sophia (HaRMful SaTiRe) Narwitz (@SophNar0747) June 5, 2021

Rioters protesting the shooting of the wanted felon who allegedly fired at agents attempting to arrest him began looting a TMobile store, Brannon tweeted.

The BLM protest in Minneapolis devolved into looting overnight. A large group smashed their way into the @TMobile store. Exceptional video by @RebsBrannon: pic.twitter.com/BCNCcrYCmO — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 4, 2021

Another video re-tweeted by Brannon shows someone performing CPR on a person who was allegedly shot during the riots.

I have video of it pic.twitter.com/nUVs37Du2Q — Minnesota Guardian 🇺🇸👆🏽 #FreeKyle (@TheMNGuardian) June 5, 2021

