https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/05/pretty-weak-defense-biden-covid-adviser-andy-slavitts-note-to-fauci-critics-is-a-huge-attempt-at-distraction/

The release of a trove of Dr. Fauci emails have shown that the general public was being told a very different story during the Covid-19 outbreak than what was being said among “the experts” in private conversation. However, attempts are being made to avoid the substance of that story, with Politico taking a “Republicans pounce” approach, and President Biden’s Covid adviser Andy Slavitt playing the distraction game:

Nice try, but no.

Lucky for the Biden administration they have the vast majority of the media helping them run cover.

It’s what they do.

Busy guy!

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...