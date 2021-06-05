https://justthenews.com/world/prince-harry-and-meghans-new-baby-was-born-friday?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Prince Harry and Meghan’s child Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on Friday.

“She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement.

American actress Meghan Markle wed Harry in May of 2018. The birth of their newborn daughter came after the couple’s son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born in May 2019. Meghan divulged last year that she experienced a miscarriage in July 2020.

