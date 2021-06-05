http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/FrMzsLI8Tdk/

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said Friday he and his family received several death threats after his disagreements with Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“But you know what, the other danger is, I’ve had five death threats just for being outspoken on it. This week I’ve had five death threats. I don’t know what the world’s coming to,” Paul said during an interview on Fox New’s Channel’s Hannity.

“You can’t ask honest, difficult questions that in the end have turned and proved out that Dr. Fauci was not being honest with us. But as a repercussion, my family had white powder sent to our house and five death threats phoned in,” he added.

In May, the FBI and Capitol Hill police investigated a package sent to Paul’s home that contained white powder and a violent image, reports said at the time.

Later in an interview on Fox Business Network’s Mornings with Maria, Paul and his wife, Kelley, spoke about the package and image, although the powder was deemed harmless, according to Breitbart News.

“It was really … a terrifying day, and it’s pure terrorism. People are just trying to terrorize us into silence, you know, for being a public servant,” Kelley Paul told host Maria Bartiromo.

This week, Sen. Paul, who has been an outspoken critic of Fauci, called for him to be fired after emails emerged showing how the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases chief dealt with the pandemic behind the scenes:

Told you ὄ #firefauci — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 2, 2021

Can’t wait to see the media try to spin the Fauci FOIA emails. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 2, 2021

In addition, Paul said Friday that Amazon and Barnes & Noble should release Dr. Fauci’s book as science fiction, Breitbart News reported.

“Oh, I don’t know. I think they should publish it. I love science fiction,” he wrote in a tweet:

Oh, I don’t know. I think they should publish it. I love science fiction.https://t.co/2ANc8IBTgs — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 3, 2021

Fauci’s book, titled Expect the Unexpected: Ten Lessons on Truth, Service, and the Way Forward, was pulled this week by Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

