This story from Media Matters for America had been published before, but they decided to tweet it just as Lara Trump took the stage at the North Carolina GOP convention Saturday night:
Fox News is paying Lara Trump to test a campaign for Senate https://t.co/BbN2HceKFj
— Media Matters (@mmfa) June 6, 2021
We hope Fox News is getting a refund, because Trump said she’s not running for Senate.
Four minutes. Gotta be some kind of a record. pic.twitter.com/egTRMmpQgp
— Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) June 6, 2021
JUST IN: Lara Trump will NOT run for the U.S. Senate seat in North Carolina. “No for now. Not no forever.”
— toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) June 6, 2021
Lara Trump will *not* run for Senate she says.
— Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) June 6, 2021
News: Lara Trump will NOT run for #NCSEN, saying it’s “‘no’ for now, not ‘no forever’…At the right time, I’d love to come back and consider running.”
— Ali Vitali (@alivitali) June 6, 2021
Lara Trump says she isn’t running for US Senate in NC come 2022. So not all the news is grim for NC. BUT she says she’ll probably run in the future and NC will vote for her father-in-law for a 3rd time in 2024. #TrumpRally
— Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) June 6, 2021
— anthonybgonzalez (@Agonzo1) June 6, 2021
— anthonybgonzalez (@Agonzo1) June 6, 2021
— The Laughing Man (@laughingmantwit) June 6, 2021
Just debunked live, lol.
— Ramos (@INRamos13) June 6, 2021
Take the L, guys
— R O B (@pursuingdavid) June 6, 2021
Fake news pic.twitter.com/lSjIHsZqVq
— Tipping Odds Podcast. Mitch (@TippingOddsLV) June 6, 2021
Lol you guys embarrass yourselves in real time
— Dan Scot (@daniel_the_scot) June 6, 2021
This aged well 😂
— Richard Kuklinski (@iNoticedAgain) June 6, 2021
Better luck next time reporting the news, libs.
— Jay C. (@iamthejayc) June 6, 2021
🤡
— Nicole (@theblackdot) June 6, 2021
uhm who wants to tell them
— God Emperor Chad 🇺🇸 (@Zia_Correa) June 6, 2021
— Crypto💰 Gator!🐊 (@BOLG8TR) June 6, 2021
Debunked on live TV.
Media Matters is fake news
— steve hamrick (@hamricksteve) June 6, 2021
— Malaise 2.0 Honkitude (@Mr_Honkitude) June 6, 2021
— Outlander Media Network (@OutlanderMedia) June 6, 2021
Might want to delete this 😂
— RosieDee (@RosieDe08422698) June 6, 2021
All kinds of fail in this tweet. Two minutes?
— RobNOLA1959 (@BNola1959) June 6, 2021
It was indeed a total fail.
— Bryan C (@bryan_cej) June 6, 2021
She’s not running. Nice call, Media Matters.
— AdamInHTownTX (Freedom Loving Neanderthal) (@AdamInHTownTX) June 6, 2021
#FakeNews is always last. https://t.co/EQBdbYGlAY
— Joey Perez (@JoeyPerez89) June 6, 2021
God you morons are dumb
— wombat (@the_wombat_08) June 6, 2021
Do y’all get tired of being wrong ALL the time?
— MalePatternDopeness (@UltraSoftMerkin) June 6, 2021
You morons.
— Jay Dubb (@JayDubbTX) June 6, 2021
Thanks for the screenshot. You know you’ll delete this. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/pwzpchnTVt
— Outlaw Bonnie Parker (@OutlawBParker) June 6, 2021
— BitOhoney (@OhoneyBit) June 6, 2021
