This story from Media Matters for America had been published before, but they decided to tweet it just as Lara Trump took the stage at the North Carolina GOP convention Saturday night:

Fox News is paying Lara Trump to test a campaign for Senate https://t.co/BbN2HceKFj — Media Matters (@mmfa) June 6, 2021

We hope Fox News is getting a refund, because Trump said she’s not running for Senate.

Four minutes. Gotta be some kind of a record. pic.twitter.com/egTRMmpQgp — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) June 6, 2021

JUST IN: Lara Trump will NOT run for the U.S. Senate seat in North Carolina. “No for now. Not no forever.” — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) June 6, 2021

Lara Trump will *not* run for Senate she says. — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) June 6, 2021

News: Lara Trump will NOT run for #NCSEN, saying it’s “‘no’ for now, not ‘no forever’…At the right time, I’d love to come back and consider running.” — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) June 6, 2021

Lara Trump says she isn’t running for US Senate in NC come 2022. So not all the news is grim for NC. BUT she says she’ll probably run in the future and NC will vote for her father-in-law for a 3rd time in 2024. #TrumpRally — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) June 6, 2021

Just debunked live, lol. — Ramos (@INRamos13) June 6, 2021

Take the L, guys — R O B (@pursuingdavid) June 6, 2021

Fake news pic.twitter.com/lSjIHsZqVq — Tipping Odds Podcast. Mitch (@TippingOddsLV) June 6, 2021

Lol you guys embarrass yourselves in real time — Dan Scot (@daniel_the_scot) June 6, 2021

This aged well 😂 — Richard Kuklinski (@iNoticedAgain) June 6, 2021

Better luck next time reporting the news, libs. — Jay C. (@iamthejayc) June 6, 2021

uhm who wants to tell them — God Emperor Chad 🇺🇸 (@Zia_Correa) June 6, 2021

Debunked on live TV. Media Matters is fake news — steve hamrick (@hamricksteve) June 6, 2021

Might want to delete this 😂 — RosieDee (@RosieDe08422698) June 6, 2021

All kinds of fail in this tweet. Two minutes? — RobNOLA1959 (@BNola1959) June 6, 2021

It was indeed a total fail. — Bryan C (@bryan_cej) June 6, 2021

She’s not running. Nice call, Media Matters. — AdamInHTownTX (Freedom Loving Neanderthal) (@AdamInHTownTX) June 6, 2021

God you morons are dumb — wombat (@the_wombat_08) June 6, 2021

Do y’all get tired of being wrong ALL the time? — MalePatternDopeness (@UltraSoftMerkin) June 6, 2021

You morons. — Jay Dubb (@JayDubbTX) June 6, 2021

Thanks for the screenshot. You know you’ll delete this. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/pwzpchnTVt — Outlaw Bonnie Parker (@OutlawBParker) June 6, 2021

