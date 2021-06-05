https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/05/refund-media-matters-tweets-that-fox-news-is-paying-lara-trump-to-test-a-campaign-for-senate/

This story from Media Matters for America had been published before, but they decided to tweet it just as Lara Trump took the stage at the North Carolina GOP convention Saturday night:

We hope Fox News is getting a refund, because Trump said she’s not running for Senate.

