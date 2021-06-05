https://justthenews.com/government/congress/rep-elise-stefanik-and-husband-announce-congresswoman-pregnant?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Representative Elise Stefanik of New York has announced that she is pregnant.

“We are absolutely overjoyed to announce that our small family of 2 will soon be 3! We’re excited to share that we are expecting a baby this fall & we cannot wait to meet our precious bundle of joy. Thank you for the warm wishes from so many. We are truly blessed,” a message from the congresswoman and her husband Matt Manda announced.

Stefanik was recently selected to serve as House Republican Conference Chair last month after the ouster of Rep. Liz Cheney from that position.

