The Biden administration is reportedly discouraging State Department employees from using the name “Abraham Accords” when discussing the historic peace agreements brokered by former President Donald Trump and signed by Israel and several of its Arab neighbors to normalize relations.

The Washington Free Beacon reported Friday that the State Department has erased the name of the accords from their internal communications as officials are pressured to refer to the peace deals simply as “normalization agreements.”

The Abraham Accords are a series of agreements between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and several other Muslim nations that were once antagonistic towards the world’s lone Jewish state to normalize relations. Speaking last year, President Trump declared the agreements “the dawn of a new Middle East.”

But according to the Free Beacon’s source, the Biden administration is seeking to purge the name “Abraham Accords” for some unknown reason.

From the report:

Following inquiries to the State Department about the emails and the source’s information, a spokesman told the Free Beacon, “the Department would refer to the Abraham Accords as such.” The department declined to comment on the emails in question or make clear whether its statement represents another shift in policy. A State Department official, speaking only on background, said, “This administration is not focused on what these agreements are called but what they mean.” It is unclear what impact the Biden administration believes the change will have. The State Department declined to explain its position. “It’s a name the Trump administration came up with, a branding they came up with, and they prefer not to use it because it’s associated with President Trump. For the U.S. to shy away from that term, it’s absurd, petty, and silly.” Team Biden, the source said, further saw the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas terror groups “as an, ‘Ah-ha!’ moment to **** on the Abraham Accords.”

Evidence that this policy is in effect surfaced in early April, when Associated Press diplomatic correspondent Matthew Lee repeatedly tried to get State Department spokesman Ned Price to state the “specific name” of the agreements. Price bizarrely evaded the question several times before finally calling them the “Abraham Accords.”

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reacted to the Free Beacon’s story on social media, suggesting that the Biden administration’s policy was implemented out of spite for Trump or “they so despise religious freedom that the faith-driven name we gave to these historic deals upends their anti-religious outlook.”

“Maybe both?” Pompeo mused.

