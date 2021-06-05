https://www.oann.com/residents-of-normandy-commemorate-77th-anniversary-of-d-day/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=residents-of-normandy-commemorate-77th-anniversary-of-d-day

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:45 PM PT – Saturday, June 5, 2021

A small French town in Normandy honored D-Day Veterans nearly 77 years to the day since the decisive WWII military operation. On Friday, officials in Carentan held a ceremony commemorating veterans and fallen soldiers of WWII including American veteran Charles Norman Shay.

Shay was a 19-year-old army medic and one of thousands of allied troops who landed on the beaches of Normandy in 1944. The 96-year-old who reportedly saved 20 soldiers as a medic has been residing in Normandy. He has expressed that the French people will never forget the actions of the allied troops.

“In France the people remember these men, they hold them close to their heart and they they remember what they did for them,” the veteran stated. “I don’t think the French people will ever forget.”

This comes as travel restrictions are reportedly preventing other veterans from coming to Normandy for the anniversary. Shay, the only veteran to attend the Carentan celebrations, says he hopes the pandemic will be over soon.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

