https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/scottsdale-arizona-patriots-hold-second-protest-migrant-safehouse/

The Gateway Pundit reported on The Homewood Suites at 9880 N Scottsdale Rd in Scottsdale, Arizona, which is acting as an ILLEGAL migrant safe house.

The Biden administration is using the facility to house hundreds of illegal aliens and fake refugees who crossed the border since January.

Patriots in the RED Maricopa County are not taking this threat to their homes lightly.

TRENDING: Steve Bannon: Georgia Will Hold a Forensic Audit – Three Republican Senate Seats Are Coming Back after Full Forensic Audit Completed (VIDEO)

On Friday evening, hundreds of Scottsdale residents who love their nation and its sovereignty rallied for the SECOND time this week.

On Tuesday, There was a similar rally after news came that Joe Biden has given over $600 million to organizations that are housing illegal immigrants in safe family communities throughout the state; and they’re coming to Scottsdale and Paradise Valley.

Paradise Valley was previously ranked by Bloomberg as the 14th most affluent (richest) city in America… But that will not last long thanks to Joe Biden’s open borders invasion.

Friday’s rally showed that Scottsdale patriots will not back down to tyrants, nor invaders. They were met by a minute opposition protest that held little to no regard for The Constitution. A group of no more than 20 counter-protesters stood across the street holding signs that said “Welcome to America”, “Bienvenidos A Scottsdale”, “WE ALL BELONG”, etc.

One ridiculous woman told TGP’s Jordan Conradson that “everybody is American”.

This was humiliating for Democrats for there were HUNDREDS of American patriots across the street calling to secure our homeland as cars blew their horns as they drove by.

Mass illegal migration = New illegal voters.

Residents of Maricopa County did not vote for this crap.

If you need more evidence that the 2020 election was not “the most secure” in American history by any means, you’re probably a Democrat.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

