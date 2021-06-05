https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/senator-time-has-come-for-fauci-to-resign/
The public deserves to know if persons within the US govt tried to stop a full investigation into #COVID origins, as recently reported. And Congress must also find out to what extent Fauci’s NIAID was involved in financing research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology
