https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/05/she-shoulda-followed-the-law-antifa-clash-with-members-of-a-justice-for-ashli-babbitt-rally-in-sacramento/

KCRA reported that there was a recipe for disaster at the state capitol in Sacramento Saturday, where there was to be a Breonna Taylor memorial alongside a “Justice for Ashli Babbitt” rally. And of course, Antifa had to be part of the mix.

We especially like the irony of the Antifa member, who is probably lobbing objects at cops any other day and spray-painting ACAB on government buildings, holding a sign saying, “She shoulda followed the law.” These same people arguing for election integrity are the ones who carried a “We don’t want Biden — We want revenge” banner on Inauguration Day.

At least there were police there.

Antifa is just an idea, guys.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...