KCRA reported that there was a recipe for disaster at the state capitol in Sacramento Saturday, where there was to be a Breonna Taylor memorial alongside a “Justice for Ashli Babbitt” rally. And of course, Antifa had to be part of the mix.

We especially like the irony of the Antifa member, who is probably lobbing objects at cops any other day and spray-painting ACAB on government buildings, holding a sign saying, “She shoulda followed the law.” These same people arguing for election integrity are the ones who carried a “We don’t want Biden — We want revenge” banner on Inauguration Day.

#Sacramento State Capitol

Rally for Justice Police form a line between #Antifa and the Right as tensions rise. Source:OreoExpress pic.twitter.com/STsFJnY2op — The Daily Sneed ™ ➐ (@Tr00peRR) June 5, 2021

#Sacramento State Capitol

Rally for Justice A brawl breaks out between #Antifa and the Right

Police rush in to divide both sides Source:OreoExpress pic.twitter.com/975INbkRH9 — The Daily Sneed ™ ➐ (@Tr00peRR) June 5, 2021

Antifa Sacramento put out a “community alert” for their members to confront people at the Ashli Babbitt memorial event in Sacramento, Cali. today. Violence broke out when the antifa brawled with the conservative rally attendees. https://t.co/zOoMU2jy4q pic.twitter.com/yfRwdcwB2p — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 5, 2021

Antifa gathered to confront people at a Sacramento rally in support of Ashli Babbitt, the unarmed woman shot dead inside the US Capitol on Jan. 6 by law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/u97ayl3GMX — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 5, 2021

So Antifa is allowed to show up and disrupt peaceful protests without consequence, got it. — Jackson Cates (@legojack99) June 5, 2021

At least there were police there.

My favorite is the anarchist holding a sign reading, “She should have followed the law!” — Trevor Conn (@tsconn23) June 5, 2021

Wait what? They are anarchists. In theory they should be supportive of her. She was shot by police/government. Not that I support any of their nonsense. We need our government/police to stop this. Come on politicians, do your job! Someone please — Sparta’s Foot (@SpartasFoot) June 5, 2021

They are the most hypocritical “group” in American history. — Jack Prosser (@JackPro33008288) June 5, 2021

crying at the police for help. They assaulted us. So much for defund the police and ACAB. — Ad Hominoid (@AdHominoid) June 5, 2021

that woke antifa fat chick said “Shut up, faggot!” SOOOOOOO WOKE!!! LOL — ⚡️🤲🏻💎 ‼️✯FAT KID✯‼️💎🤲🏻⚡️ (@NKifonidis) June 5, 2021

Antifa black lady shouts: Shut up faggot! 🤷‍♂️ Oh well! — Mathieu Tremblay (@MatLeVeteran) June 5, 2021

Notice she has no rebuttal for him screaming “No more welfare”. Says it all. — HeatherB8 (@B8Heather) June 5, 2021

Antifa loves to get under our skin and needle us until we react badly. That’s a large part of their game plan. Stay classy patriots. — birthdaycake (@atlovelovelove) June 5, 2021

Evidently cops who shoot Trump supporters are not bastards in their eyes. — Steve Culy, Neanderthal (@charcware) June 5, 2021

“He AsSaUlTeD uS” the woman cries to the police as she wants to defund the police — XLOilers (@XLOilers) June 5, 2021

Antifa is just an idea, guys.

