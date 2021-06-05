https://noqreport.com/2021/06/05/texas-bill-banning-tenets-of-critical-race-theory-and-action-civics-sent-to-governor/

Share the truth

Image Credit: Halfpoint Images via Getty Images The Texas legislature has approved a bill that would ban the teaching of concepts associated with Critical Race Theory and “action civics.”

The bill has now been sent to Gov. Greg Abbott (R). In an interview with Yahoo News published Friday, Texas state Rep. Steve Toth (R), the primary author of House Bill 3979, said the bill is in keeping with the message of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“This bill is a direct reflection of the 1964 Civil Rights Act,” Toth said. “It echoes Dr. King’s wish that we should judge people on the content of their character, not their skin.”

The bill prohibits teachers from discussing concepts related to Critical Race Theory (CRT), a Marxist philosophy that embraces the notion that all social and cultural issues should be viewed through the lens of race.

The legislation particularly bans teaching or discussing the ideas that “one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex,” or that “an individual, by virtue of the individuals’ race or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex.”

The bill prohibits teaching that “an individual should feel […]

Read the whole story at www.infowars.com

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

