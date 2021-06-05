http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/K_ZEgPKVEEs/the-week-in-pictures-grouchy-fauci-edition.php
Have you ever seen fame and fortune turn so quickly against someone as it is right now against Il Fauci? The scandal of his emails ranks right up alongside the massive leak of the “climategate” emails back in 2009; they are the “Pentagon Papers” of the COVID fiasco. And does every media headline have to include “racism” in it right now? It seems like it from the ones we’ve assembled this week.
