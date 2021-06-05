https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/05/this-is-madness-megyn-kelly-says-theres-zero-chance-of-her-10-year-old-wearing-a-mask-to-play-soccer-outdoors/

We can’t help but think of those researchers who invented the “nose-only” mask to be worn while eating or drinking. Or the school band that cut holes in medical masks so the kids could play their instruments at an outdoor concert.

Megyn Kelly has shared that her 10-year-old has a soccer game scheduled, but the host school is mandating that the kids wear masks, outdoors, in 90-degree weather.

Tomorrow our 10-yr-old has a soccer game in Westchester NY. The host school is mandating that the kids wear masks OUTDOORS in 90 deg heat. We don’t want to pull her-it’s her last game & she wants to play. But there is zero chance we’re doing this. It’s dangerous. This is madness. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 5, 2021

9 yr old had a baseball game this morning. 85F. Nary a mask in sight. It’s all over, my man. — Bob Cvetichan (@BobCvetichan) June 5, 2021

Conditioning kids to “listen to the experts” for the rest of their lives, regardless of what said experts actually say. — Nate (on the) Stone (@nes_nathan) June 5, 2021

Put holes in it. — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) June 5, 2021

Welcome to the beautiful world of ScIEnCE. — Thorspeaks (@thormustspeak) June 5, 2021

Our kids are playing basketball this weekend INSIDE and they aren’t wearing masks. Neither are most of the parents in the stands. It’s so nice. — Bean (@evansce331) June 5, 2021

Almost as ridiculous as a HS track meet in NY! Kids running races with masks. The smart ones pull them down as they go. — JH Heintz (@SCIENCE339) June 5, 2021

I agree, wearing a mask is an independent risk factor for heat stroke per CDC. No scientific reason to wear a mask outdoors. — Maria Patriot (@DocMomMN) June 5, 2021

Wearing a mask outside in that heat is ridiculous. — Matt Lozar (@matt_lozar) June 5, 2021

Maybe that idiot lawyer from Florida will be in the bleachers wearing his Grim Reaper costume.

I’m camping with my daughter this weekend through the Girl Scouts and masks are mandated everywhere for everyone except eating and swimming. — Courtney D (@DonMessMamaBear) June 5, 2021

Masks outside are 100% symbolism over substance. — DammitBlueWasOld (@DCRUSH1) June 5, 2021

It is totally absurd covid-theater, and it’s infuriating. My children and students will be masked outside in mid-June when our class parties take place thanks to our hyper-“safe” safety committee. — Marliroo (@marliroo) June 5, 2021

Consider moving out of New York completely. — Travel with Wayne Moran (@waynemoran_inc) June 5, 2021

Son has been playing soccer in Orlando since the fall. Outdoors. Mask on walking to the field, off once they step on to warm up and play. It was a nice compromise that made sense. The entire league had very few cases, if any, all season. Not one team had to quarantine! — James Matthew (@LittleKeesie) June 5, 2021

We would love to have your family here in Florida! No masks! — Sarah Massey (@sarahmassey4him) June 5, 2021

Our daughters have had to play with their masks on in Florida and Virginia. About 2 minutes in, the mask ends up mostly under their chin. — Roger R (@Kendall_Killer) June 5, 2021

Masks are completely unnecessary in outdoor living. Feel sorry for your daughter. Schools need to follow the science. — Robert Morris (@drfrankenwine) June 5, 2021

I try to let nothing surprise me these days. But reading some of these responses are shocking me. Do people really still believe that there is a sizable risk in playing outdoors in the summer heat? All of the evidence from ALL NEWS SOURCES indicate precisely otherwise. — Michael DeSimone (@mdesimone11) June 5, 2021

sure but what about covid and long covid and the variants one of my friends went to college with a woman whose son has a friend who got covid playing soccer without a mask and now he can’t stop listening to nickelback it’s tearing his family apart there’s so much we don’t know — Nick Foy (@TheNickFoy) June 5, 2021

Why do you still live in NY? — Matt Hoover (@matthoover) June 5, 2021

It is clear that outside activities have almost 0 chance of transmission- I’m briefed 2x a week on Covid. To compare a surgeon wearing a mask and a child wearing a mask playing soccer is silly. I follow rules, wore mask & vaccinated. Unmask outside it’s ⏰ — Linda Blechinger (@Lbleching) June 5, 2021

My daughter just told me that she’s not going to practice today. She won’t go with this heat and the mask. She’s afraid of passing out which has happened before and we’re in Westchester. Tomorrow’s game will probably have the same effect. — Karen Campanile (@KarenCampanile) June 5, 2021

Don’t do it. Keep the mask off. You’re the parent, you call the shots. — Jenna Autuori (@FITNESSjenna) June 5, 2021

A lot of people are inviting Kelly to move to their state.

