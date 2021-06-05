https://libertyonenews.com/breaking-thousands-of-votes-discovered-coming-from-abandoned-building/

The Gateway Pundit with Joe Hoft claims they have received emails from all over the country, insisting their state did not turn blue.

The states they list include Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Virginia, Colorado, Minnesota, Rhode Island, California.

Now, I can agree that some of the states might have been won by Trump but given to Biden, but California should not be on the list.

I’m not saying there was no voter fraud but there was, but in a fair and honest election California will go deep blue.

However, there is at least one sign of voter fraud. In one abandoned dorm building, 3,000 people voted using that address.

I think you would agree that is a little bit suspicious. The thing is we have no idea just how massive voter fraud was in the past election. Will state results be overturned? Maybe and maybe not.

In Fairfax County, Virginia, there was a huge vote drop of over 300,000 votes. That was 73% of Biden’s vote total for the county.

That is not proof of voter fraud. In my mind, they should be auditing the votes in every state to see if this a conspiracy. We owe it to ourselves to make sure all future elections are run without the usual corruption.

The Santa Barbara News-Press reported this past week:

Approximately 3,000 mail-in ballots counted in the Nov. 3 election were supposedly cast by UCSB students residing in a voting precinct that, along with other dorm buildings, includes the Francisco Torres/Santa Catalina Residence Hall at 6850 El Colegio Road in Goleta.

Problem: Due to COVID-19, the Torres Building, which normally accommodates 1,300 students, was empty and locked down through most of 2020, as were all other UCSB dorms.

This means no students/voters were residing inside the Torres Building (nor any of the other dorms) during the election season.

It also means these ballots were fraudulent.

VIDEO OF THE DAY Facebook Finally Loses

That’s because there’s a second problem: These ballots could not legally have been forwarded to students where they were living.

Why not?

Because forwarding ballots to alternative addresses is a felony.

What a world we live in. We can’t trust the FBI, the DOJ, any Democrat, or some Republicans. The best thing we can do is to insist on auditing every state with the Arizona model. If there was no voter fraud, why are they working so hard to stop the current audits?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

