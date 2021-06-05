https://100percentfedup.com/breaking-trump-announces-plans-for-a-campaign-style-rally-in-georgia/

President Trump just emailed his supporters with news of an upcoming rally in Georgia.

With Trump’s first speech since the election coming up today, it looks like America is back in rally mode. MAGA Forever!

Local 11 Alive reports that Trump is targeting Georgia:

BREAKING: President Trump planning Georgia rally https://t.co/R18zGF5eJ4 — AntifaBook.com (@JackPosobiec) June 5, 2021

The Trump team describes the rally and online fundraising efforts as a “Georgia rally blitz” and claims it will be “epic.”

The rally is being planned, perhaps to aid in the efforts by hundreds of Georgia conservatives to pressure for a forensic audit of the 2020 election.

Donald Trump originally announced the rally in May after a judge canceled a meeting to discuss a Georgia ballot review. Donald Trump questioned democrats motives in trying to block the Georgia audit, saying:

“Why are the Radical Left Democrats in Georgia fighting so hard that there not be a Forensic Audit of 150,000 absentee ballots

in Fulton County? There can be only one reason: they know the vote was corrupt

, and the audit will show it. Republicans must fight hard and win!”

Trump issues rally call after judge cancels meeting to discuss Georgia ballot review https://t.co/5OhELPkmMs — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) May 29, 2021

News of the rally will surely cause gnashing of teeth and accusations of another super spreader event by the left. At the same time, 75+ million Americans who witnessed the theft on election night will see it as a reason to celebrate and a sign of hope for America

