https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-considers-run-for-house-speaker-in-2022/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

I don’t think anyone is having more fun right now than President Donald J. Trump. “‘So interesting’: Trump pitched on idea to run for House, become Speaker” https://t.co/L3W6WvlTwP — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) June 5, 2021

President Trump called a proposal that he run for the House in 2022 to try to win the speaker’s gavel “interesting.” Trump was asked about the proposal by radio host Wayne Allyn Root after Steve Bannon floated the idea.

“That’s so interesting,” Trump said.

“Yeah, you know it’s very interesting,” Trump added, saying that others had suggested he run for Senate. “But you know what, your idea might be better. It’s very interesting.”

Recent polling shows that Trump would be in a strong position to win the party’s presidential nomination in 2024.

Continue reading…