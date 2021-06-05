https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-issues-threat-over-pennsylvania-audit/
STATEMENT FROM TRUMP
Great patriots led by State Senator Doug Mastriano, Senator Cris Dush, and Rob Kauffman went to Maricopa County, Arizona, to learn the best practices for conducting a full Forensic Audit of the 2020 General Election. Now the Pennsylvania Senate needs to act. Senate President Jake Corman needs to fulfill his promise to his constituents to conduct a full Forensic Audit. Senator Dave Argall, Chairman of the State Government Committee, has to authorize the subpoenas, if necessary. The people of Pennsylvania and America deserve to know the truth. If the Pennsylvania Senate leadership doesn’t act, there is no way they will ever get re-elected!