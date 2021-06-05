https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/557011-trump-loyalists-boo-kemp-at-georgias-gop-convention

Republican Gov. Brian KempBrian KempGeorgia agriculture commissioner launches Senate campaign against Warnock Stacey Abrams: Voting restriction bills are ‘subversion of American democracy’ Nevada governor signs bill permanently expanding mail-in voting to all registered voters MORE (Ga.) received boos from loyalists of former President Trump Donald TrumpChris Wallace: Backlash over Fauci emails ‘highly political’ ‘So interesting’: Trump pitched on idea to run for House, become Speaker Erik Prince involved in push for experimental COVID-19 vaccine: report MORE at the state party’s annual convention.

“.@BrianKempGA greeted at the Ga GOP convention with loud boos. He was speaking for about 30 seconds before it was quiet enough to hear him from the press area,” Maya Prabhu, a reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, tweeted along with a video of the moment on Saturday.

“But he got his first full applause when he mentioned Georgia being the first state to reopen during the pandemic. #gapol,” she added.

.@BrianKempGA greeted at the Ga GOP convention with loud boos. He was speaking for about 30 seconds before it was quiet enough to hear him from the press area. But he got his first full applause when he mentioned Georgia being the first state to reopen during the pandemic. #gapol pic.twitter.com/4LcgRqkvoO — Maya T. Prabhu (@MayaTPrabhu) June 5, 2021

Kemp is running for reelection in 2022 and has to overcome the hurdle Trump set in place for him after the former president attacked the governor for not supporting his efforts to overturn the election.

Kemp is being primaried by Vernon Jones, a former Democrat who turned Republican in early 2021 and an adamant supporter of Trump.

Jones took to Twitter to share the video of Kemp being booed at the convention.

“Today, Georgia Republicans made their voices resoundingly clear,” Jones tweeted. “Change is coming.”

Today, Georgia Republicans made their voices resoundingly clear. Change is coming. https://t.co/WxkcdPzN9o — Vernon Jones For Governor (@RepVernonJones) June 5, 2021

Jones has previously said, “if it weren’t for Brian Kemp, Donald Trump would still be President of these United States.”

The Associated Press reported Kemp did not mention Trump in his speech at the convention and focused on his accomplishments in the state.

He also did not claim the election was fraudulent, which was mentioned several times by other speakers, AP noted.

