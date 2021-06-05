https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-speak-north-carolina-republican-convention-saturday

Former President Trump is set to speak Saturday at North Carolina’s annual state Republican Party convention.

“A great honor to be speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention tomorrow night,” Trump said in a statement Friday. “I understand the place will be packed, all records broken!”

Since leaving office, Trump has made several public appearances, with his last major speech being at Conservative Political Action Committee event in February in Florida. His speech this weekend could be an indication of his future plans, including a possible 2024 presidential run.

Trump praised the state for voting for him in the 2020 presidential election, saying, “North Carolina produced a big victory for us, without a fraudulent outcome – missing ballots, illegal voting, dead people voting, and all of the other Democrat tricks.”

