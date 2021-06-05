https://www.newsmax.com/politics/senate-house-white-house-speech/2021/06/05/id/1024048

Praising the strength of the Republican Party, former President Donald Trump thanked supporters and teased a GOP return to the White House “sooner than you think.”

“We’re going to take back the Senate, we’re going to take back the House, and we’re going to take back the White House sooner than you think,” Trump said in a video circulating on Twitter before his North Carolina GOP Conference speech Saturday night.

“It’s going to be really something special. But the love and the affection and the respect you’ve given all of us, it’s really important.

“The Republican Party is strong than it’s ever been, and it’s going to be a lot strong than it is right now.”

Despite social media rumors the former president was talking about an August return to the White House, advisers and those close to the president have denied he is maintaining that belief.

There are election audits being conducted in Arizona and potentially starting up in Pennsylvania, key battlegrounds that went to President Joe Biden, but Trump’s video did not mention election fraud or the audits before his anticipated address to the GOP in North Carolina, a state he won by around 70,000 votes last November.

“We’re going to turn it around; we’re going to turn it around fast,” Trump concluded in the video. “Thank you all so very much. That support has been incredible. Thank you.”

