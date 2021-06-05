https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/05/twitter-is-deeply-concerned-for-free-speech-reasons-that-theyre-being-blocked-in-nigeria/

Twitter Public Policy has issued a statement in regards to their platform being blocked by the Nigerian government, and it comes with a beverage warning:

And just like that, a distinct lack of self-awareness was spotted:

Pretty darn ironic, isn’t it?

The irony seems to escape Twitter.

