UPDATED 11:15 AM PT – Saturday, June 5, 2021

More than one million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s Coronavirus vaccines have arrived in South Korea. On Saturday morning, the vaccine shipment was received by South Korean authorities. Officials have expressed hope that the doses will speed up the country’s vaccination program.

This measure come as a follow up to the South Korea-U.S. summit last month, where the Biden administration offered vaccinations for more than 500,000 of South Korea’s active service members.

As more Americans receive vaccines, we’re hearing in @HouseForeignGOP that we can help in the global fight to end COVID-19 by sharing resources with our allies, including in South Korea, Taiwan & India, who need our help to contain the COVID-19 pandemic within their borders. — Young Kim (@RepYoungKim) June 3, 2021

South Korea’s Deputy Defense Minister Park Jae Min expressed his gratitude to military officials who assisted with the arrival and transport of the vaccines.

“I want to thank the South Korea and U.S military officials that facilitated the quick transportation of the vaccines,” he mentioned. “I hope the arrival of the vaccines expedite the vaccination process so our people can go back to their normal lives.”

Officials say the shipment shows the value and strength of the relationship between the two countries.

