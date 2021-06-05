https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/us-cbp-arrests-over-100-for-people-smuggling-crimes-enabled-by-bidens-white-house/

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents recently arrested multiple illegal migrants involved in human smuggling and seized millions of dollars worth of counterfeit products shipped from China.

On June 1, agents in South Texas disrupted two separate instances of human smuggling, one in the afternoon and one that night.

The identification of the illegal migrants involved led to 13 arrests.

Between May 28 and June 1, U.S. Border Patrol also identified and searched six “human smuggling stash houses” in the Rio Grande Valley, used to harbor migrants smuggled into the United States.

The individual stash houses harbored groups ranging between nine and 62 illegal migrants. Overall, 173 illegal migrants were arrested in connection with the human smuggling of the stash houses.

CBP officers in Houston, Texas, recently intercepted and seized “over 70,000 various counterfeit Apple and JBL electronics with a combined Manufactured Suggested Retail Price over $4M.” The counterfeit items had been shipped from China, and were seized “because of intellectual property rights violations.” According to Houston CBP Port Director Roderick Hudson, transnational criminal organizations habitually seek to fund their illegal activities through the manufacture and sale of imitations of designer brand products.

The latter manufacture process may involve human trafficking and forced labor, however.

The rampant human trafficking and illegal border crossings are a direct result of the Biden regime’s intentional opening of U.S. borders. Before the election, Biden told non-Americans to “surge” the border if he was elected.

Upon taking the Oath of Office, Biden immediately breached it by refusing to appropriately police the U.S. border, and placing his Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of the issue. Harris, an open borders advocate, has repeatedly refused to handle the issue, instead sending her spokesman to tell the media that she will not be “doing the border.”

