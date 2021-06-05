https://www.theblaze.com/news/passenger-cockpit-delta-flight-hogtied

A viral video shows an unruly passenger on a recent Delta flight get hogtied after trying to storm the cockpit of the commercial airplane. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the disorderly man.

Delta Flight 386 was flying from Los Angeles International Airport to Nashville when a man attempted to breach the cockpit of the plane. A passenger told CNN that the man “seemingly unprovoked, just got up and rushed the pilot’s cabin and began banging on the doors.”

In the video, the barefoot passenger is heard repeatedly screaming, “Stop the plane!”

Passenger Grace Chalmers said the man was taken down quickly by another passenger, and then the cabin crew helped immobilize him. Chalmer said the man was held to the ground for approximately 20 minutes.

Flight attendants and passengers jumped into action, tackled the man and wrestled him to the ground. The wild passenger is subdued by the flight crew and air travelers. A flight attendant is able to hogtie the disruptive passenger by zip-tying his hands and feet. The offender was carried to the back of the plane.

The Delta flight was diverted to the Albuquerque International Sunport in New Mexico, where travelers waited hours while Delta made arrangements for them to fly to Nashville. Passengers reportedly made it to Nashville five hours after the scheduled arrival time.

Nobody was injured in the kerfuffle, and the potential hijacker was taken into federal custody.

One passenger told KCAL-TV that the man was either panicking and in the midst of a mental health crisis or was possibly on drugs.

An individual claiming to be passenger, who uploaded video of the incident, thanked the Delta flight attendant who was able to disable the man attempting to storm the cockpit.

“I was on this flight in the 3rd row – witness to everything. Terrifying but our @Delta flight attendant Christopher Williams acted quickly. So did several passengers around me. Safe but still in Albuquerque. Hope @delta gives Chris every bit of recognition and bonus he deserves.”

Delta thanked those who helped thwart the cockpit breach.

“Thanks to the crew and passengers of Delta Flight 386, LAX to Nashville (BNA), who assisted in detaining an unruly passenger as the flight diverted to Albuquerque (ABQ),” the airline said in a statement. “The aircraft landed without incident and the passenger was removed by law enforcement.”

The FBI said, “There is no threat to the public at this time.”







