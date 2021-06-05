https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/watch-chicago-police-investigating-viral-video-women-twerking-police-suv-cruiser/

Meanwhile in Chicago…

Police are investigating a viral video of women twerking on a police SUV cruiser.

It is unclear where or when the video was taken.

Three women were on top of a police cruiser twerking while onlookers cheered and took cell phone video.

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: UN, US, Facebook and Smartmatic Executives Conspired Together Before the 2020 Election and Many of Same Officials Now Trying to Stop or Derail 2020 Election Audits Taking Place

WATCH:

Looks like the Chicago Police Department’s emphasis on “positive community interactions” is taking off! Great to see! pic.twitter.com/xuHMWsuYci — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) June 5, 2021

CBS Chicago reported Saturday evening that Chicago PD is investigating the incident.

WATCH:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

