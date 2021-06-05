https://www.oann.com/wis-democrats-wife-likes-tweet-saying-everyone-should-be-antifa-after-rep-nancy-maces-home-was-vandalized/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=wis-democrats-wife-likes-tweet-saying-everyone-should-be-antifa-after-rep-nancy-maces-home-was-vandalized

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:38 AM PT – Saturday, June 5, 2021

According to reports, Congressman Ron Kind’s (D-Wis.) wife, Tawni Kind, recently “liked” a tweet of an Antifa sympathizer. The post was responding to South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace’s (R) tweet about her home being vandalized with Antifa graffiti.

It included a graphic that claims Antifa is not an organization, but everyone should be Antifa. Kind’s wife has since “unliked” the tweet, but when Mace caught wind of the situation, she challenged her to a debate on the criminality of the group.

Mace released a statement confirming the safety and well-being of herself and her children while also stating, “there is a significant difference between nonviolent protests, and criminal acts of intimidation and vandalism. We should all be able to feel safe in our own homes, regardless of our political beliefs.”

The congresswoman called Mrs. Kind’s endorsement of the criminal group “disgraceful”. This comes as Rep. Kind’s involvement in a massage parlor scandal has come to light. An investigation uncovered the truth behind Kind’s business ventures, discovering a history of the parlor being a “house of prostitution”.

