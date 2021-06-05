https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/557016-woman-files-negligence-lawsuit-after-being-impaled-by-beach

A woman is suing an umbrella business and the town of Ocean City, Md. after she was impaled by a beach umbrella more than three years ago.

Jill Mendygral, a resident of Pennsylvania, is suing for $150,000 — $75,000 from the umbrella company and $75,000 from the town — according to the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for Maryland on Thursday, the Baltimore Sun reported.

The umbrella penetrated her chest and rescuers had to cut off one end of the umbrella and leave the other in her chest until they could get her to a hospital.

The lawsuit says Mendygral has a “permanent disfigurement of her chest” from the umbrella and surgery afterward.

Along with the disfigurement, she has suffered many ailments, including mental health issues, back pain and numbness in her right arm and hand, according to the lawsuit.

She is seeking the money for damages done to her future employment, lost wages, hospital bills and future medical treatment, embarrassment, humiliation and loss of everyday pleasures and enjoyment of life, the outlet states.

The lawsuit says the town did not do enough to make people aware of the dangers of leaving umbrellas unattended and open during windy days. It also says there was a failure to check the beach during a wind advisory.

The umbrella business, 85 ‘n Sunny, left the umbrellas out there and “should have known that doing so posed an unjustifiably high risk of serious injury,” the lawsuit claims.

Patrick J. McLaughlin, resident agent of umbrella business, and Matt James, president of the Ocean City Town Council, are named on the lawsuit.

