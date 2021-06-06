https://www.independentsentinel.com/23-countries-are-building-wuhan-like-labs-the-military-can-use/





The world is planning more Wuhan labs. Many, if not all, can easily serve as bioweapon facilities. According to Financial Times, at least 59 maximum biosafety level 4 labs (BSL4) are planned across 23 countries in UK, US, China, India, Gabon, and Côte d’Ivoire.

This is after the pandemic was most likely let loose on the world by the CCP from the Wuhan lab — by accident, presumably. They even allowed their populace to travel the world but not within their country while the virus was raging. That was not an accident, just an opportune situation for them.

We now know the Wuhan Institute of Virology manipulated the viruses during gain-of-function ‘research.’

Another interesting footnote: FT says half of the labs are in urban centers.

DUAL-USE, MEANING CIVILIAN OR MILITARY USE

Experiments in these labs are dual-use, says FT. In other words, they can be used for civilian or military purposes.

Obviously, as these labs proliferate, the greater the danger to the world. Leaks happen regularly and planned leaks could be in our future.

“In the most secure facilities in the US, the health department and the Centers for Disease Control jointly monitor the use of 67 different types of toxins and other potentially dangerous materials. Their latest report found that in the US in 2019, such substances were lost 13 times and accidentally released 219 times. This led to over 1,000 people undergoing medical assessments, and some taking preventive drugs,” FT reports.

By chance alone, none became ill.

The CCP also plans to build more BSL4 labs. Maybe Wuhan was a test.

In 2019 Yuan Zhiming, the director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s BSL-4 lab wrote a review of the safety deficiencies in China’s laboratories. “Several high-level BSLs have insufficient operational funds for routine yet vital processes,” Yaun wrote, adding that maintenance costs were “generally neglected,” FT wrote.

The CCP passed a new law to improve the situation but the centralized communist government surrounds itself in secrecy and lies as we found out.

